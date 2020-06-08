Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park To Reopen Shortly – Variety

Theme parks, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park are to reopen shortly, it was introduced Monday. The parks, each government-owned, have been closed since late January as a result of unfold of the coronavirus.

Ocean Park, which not too long ago revealed that it’s near chapter and sought a authorities bailout, will open from Saturday (June 13), in response to the territory’s Secretary for Commerce and Financial Growth, Edward Yau. An actual date for the reopening of Disneyland has nonetheless to be determined.

Closure for over 130 days has severely crimped the monetary place of each parks. On a convention name in February, Disney, which is a co-owner and operator, warned that Hong Kong Disneyland stays closed for 2 months working revenue might decline by about $145 million.

In its monetary yr to finish of September 2019, Hong Kong Disneyland misplaced $13.5 million (HK$105 million). It stated that customer numbers had elevated by 5% within the 9 months earlier than political and social disruptions within the metropolis started to dent vacationer site visitors.

In Could, Ocean Park sought approval from legislators for an pressing bailout of $696 million (HK$5.four billion). Some $387 million (HK$three billion) of that’s required to repay a industrial mortgage. Leo Kung Lin-cheng, chairman of the park’s board of administrators, stated that with out the bailout Ocean Park would run out of money by June. The finance was granted in the previous few days, regardless of opposition from pro-establishment and pro-democracy lawmakers.

“We wish to reboot the economic system within the second half of this yr by way of new initiatives in tourism, exterior commerce and commerce insurance coverage providers,” Yau stated. “We’re assured we’ll experience out the financial doldrums.”

Among the many different enterprise actions cleared to restart are commerce gala’s and conventions. The primary main one would be the Hong Kong Guide Honest in July. In regular years it attracts large numbers of native guests. The transfer additionally paves the way in which for Hong Kong FilMart, the annual movie and TV commerce honest, which ought to have taken place in Mark, however needed to be cancelled. It has now been shortened to a few days and rescheduled to Aug 27-29. However for FilMart to go forward in a significant vogue, Hong Kong must reopen its presently closed borders.

There was no common re-opening of Hong Kong’s borders, however individually on Monday it was introduced that Hong Kong will calm down its 14-day quarantine on arrival rule for executives of 480 of the most important firms listed within the metropolis. That features Tencent and Alibaba.

“We wish to open the border step-by-step, and will probably be higher to permit a restricted variety of individuals first, earlier than increasing it additional. It’s, nevertheless, an necessary step to permit massive firms to renew cross-border enterprise journey to deal with their enterprise actions,” stated secretary for monetary providers and the treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu.

Hong Kong has recorded simply over 1,100 circumstances of COVID-19 and solely four deaths. The final fatality was in mid-March.

The financial outlook for Hong Kong, nevertheless, seems murky. Divisive proposals for a nationwide safety legislation imposed by the central authorities in Beijing, and a locally-enacted nationwide safety legislation have each introduced protesters again onto the streets. The nationwide safety legislation has brought about the U.S. to evaluate that Hong Kong is not autonomously ruled. if the U.S. subsequent follows by way of with a menace to withdraw Hong Kong’s particular buying and selling privileges, the territory’s standing as a world monetary and buying and selling middle will likely be in query.

The primary quarter of the yr noticed Hong Kong’s economic system shrink by 8.9% in comparison with the January-March 2019 interval.