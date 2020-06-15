Hong Kong Disneyland To Reopen This Week – Variety

Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen to the general public later this week, turning into the second Disney-branded theme park to reopen. The park had been closed because of the coronavirus outbreak because the final week of January, though the resort’s accommodations had reopened in Could.

The park will open with public restricted attendance from Thursday (June 18, 2020). It is going to implement social distancing necessities in queues, eating places, attraction autos and at different amenities, and can enhance the frequency of sanitization and disinfection in high-guest contact areas.

“As we rigorously welcome friends again to our park, we are going to draw on the learnings from the current reopening of Shanghai Disney Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. Equally, we will even implement new and enhanced well being and security measures following the steerage of our native authorities and well being care officers,” park administration mentioned in an announcement credited to Stephanie Younger, MD, Hong Kong Disneyland.

Administration additionally supplied a brand new visible of the upgrades which can be nonetheless being constructed out. “We’re thrilled to share a sneak peek of magic within the making as we enter into the ultimate stage of our Fortress of Magical Goals transformation, which can be a powerful centerpiece of the park,” mentioned Younger.

The knowledge was introduced Monday morning (native time) and got here a number of days after the Hong Kong authorities introduced that each Disneyland and town’s different theme park Ocean Park would quickly reopen. The federal government is almost all proprietor of each amenities.

Ocean Park is limiting admissions to 1 / 4 of its most capability. It has seen tickets bought out for its first two weekends.

Hong Kong, a Particular Administrative Area of China, has managed the coronavirus outbreak with notable success. It has confirmed 1,110 circumstances of COVID-19 an infection, and recorded simply 4 deaths from the illness. The final of those was again in mid-March.