Hong Kong Disneyland to Reopen This Week

The Hong Kong Disneyland theme park will reopen on Friday (Feb. 19, 2021) after being closed due to a fourth wave of the coronavirus outbreak within the metropolis. All guests could have to present their contact particulars to the operator.

Hong Kong Disneyland was closed twice beforehand in 2020 due to virus surges. The third reopening transfer was introduced Wednesday and got here after town’s well being authorities discovered solely eight new COVID-19 instances on Tuesday, permitting authorities to announce a leisure of some social distancing measures.

The brand new measures permit the territory’s two massive vacationer sights to reopen and its cinemas to restart. Ocean Park, which just lately secured a authorities bailout and introduced plans for a enterprise overhaul, will reopen on Thursday.

Hong Kong Disneyland will run a five-day per week operation, with closures on Tuesdays and Thursdays (besides public holidays and particular days) till additional discover. Moreover, capability can be managed in accordance with the federal government laws, although the park has not revealed a share determine.

Park guests should make superior reservations and full a well being declaration on the time of reserving. “(On arrival) park guests are required to scan the (authorities developed) LeaveHomeSafe QR code or register their names, contact numbers, and date and time of go to earlier than coming into the premises,” park administration stated in a press release. For park employees concerned in operations there can be necessary COVID-19 testing each 14 days.

The brand new measures are as well as to beforehand utilized necessities on temperature screening, the carrying of face masks, social distancing, and elevated cleansing and sanitization.

“Our park can be reopened on February 19, to welcome friends to expertise the magic of our fifteenth anniversary and our new Fort of Magical Goals. I need to give thanks for the help of our friends and the numerous efforts from our forged members throughout this difficult time,” stated Michael Moriarty, MD of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

Hong Kong Disneyland is 52% owned by town’s authorities and 48% managed by Walt Disney. In pre-COVID 2019 it welcomed 6.5 million guests.