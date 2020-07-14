Hong Kong Disneyland Will Close Again Amid Coronavirus Spike – Variety

Hong Kong Disneyland will shutter once more beginning on July 15 because of a spike in instances of coronavirus, after a few month again in operation. It was the second of Disney’s 14 parks worldwide to renew enterprise because the creation of COVID-19 on June 18, following Shanghai Disneyland’s Might 11 re-opening.

“As required by the federal government and well being authorities according to prevention efforts happening throughout Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will quickly shut from July 15,” a Disney spokesperson confirmed to Variety.

The resort’s accommodations will “stay open with adjusted ranges of service,” the spokesperson added, saying that they’ve “put in place enhanced well being and security measures that replicate the steering of well being and authorities authorities” like social distancing measures and higher cleansing and sanitation.

Shanghai Disneyland stays open — albeit with a restricted variety of tickets accessible every day bookable solely by superior reservation on-line.

Hong Kong’s closure stands in stark distinction to the re-opening of Walt Disney World in Florida. The Orlando-based venue opened up a big portion of its parks over the weekend to guests regardless of record-breaking coronavirus case counts within the state that far outstrip the surge Hong Kong is at present experiencing.

The Florida Division of Well being reported 15,299 new coronavirus instances Sunday. The state at present has 269,803 instances, with 4,241 deaths.

In distinction, Hong Kong recorded 52 new instances of coronavirus on Monday, together with 41 that have been domestically transmitted, in keeping with native well being authorities. Town has been residence to 1,522 instances and eight deaths since late January.

Regardless of the ballooning variety of coronavirus instances, Disney World reopened its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks Saturday. Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will reopen July 15.

In the meantime, Hong Kong authorities on Monday introduced a program of stricter social distancing measures to fight a feared third wave of the virus there, limiting group gatherings as soon as extra to only 4 folks, down from 50, and ordering 12 sorts of companies, together with cinemas, to close for every week. Eating places should now cease serving after 6 p.m., and faculties have once more been shuttered.

On Monday, the Hong Kong E-book Truthful set to start Wednesday introduced it might be pushed again indefinitely, whereas no less than three different massive expos and occasions scheduled for July have been additionally postponed.

