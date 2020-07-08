Hong Kong Festival Unveils World Film Selection – Variety

Roy Andersson’s “About Endlessness” and Tsai Ming-liang’s “Days” are among the many highlights of the Masters and Auteurs part of the upcoming Hong Kong Worldwide Film Festival. The pageant will maintain screenings in entrance of stay audiences subsequent month.

It had initially been scheduled to happen in March, however was postponed as a result of coronavirus outbreak. The 44th version will now run Aug. 18-31.

“Endlessness” earned Andersson the most effective director award on the Venice pageant final yr. Whereas one other choice, Pedro Costa’s “Vitalina Varela” earned the highest prize on the Locarno pageant final August.

Different movies within the part embrace: “Balloon” by Pema Tseden; “Ema” by Pablo Larrain; “It Should Be Heaven,” by Elia Suleiman; “Marghe and Her Mom” by Mohsen Makhmalbaf; and “The Cordillera of Desires” by Patricio Guzman.

The pageant says that it expects to spherical out the part with different titles by Bruno Dumont, Cristi Puiu, Costa Gavras, Lav Diaz, Brillante Mendoza, Hara Kazuo and Chang Tso-chi. The total HKIFF line-up might be revealed on July 28.

Beforehand it introduced eight titles for its annual collection of restored classics. This yr they embrace: “The Circus” (1928); “The Cameraman” (1928); “Road Angel” (1928); “4 Nights of a Dreamer” (1971); “First Case, Second Case” (1979); “Flowers of Shanghai” (1998); “Goodbye Dragon Inn” (2003); and “Apocalypse Now: Ultimate Minimize” (2019).

The movie mission market, the HKIFF-programmed Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Discussion board (HAF) and the Hong Kong FilMart rights market usually happen across the similar time because the movie pageant. This yr each associate occasions had been delayed from March and can now be held in August, however solely in digital or on-line kind.