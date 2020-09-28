Hong Kong Film Awards Plan Double Edition In 2022

The fortieth version of the Hong Kong Film Awards can be postponed to the primary quarter of 2022 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers introduced on Monday.

The Hong Kong Film Awards Affiliation defined that many scheduled theatrical releases have been delayed or canceled as cinemas are unable to function usually. Because of this, there can be no ceremony in 2021 and the organizers will think about Hong Kong-made movies launched in each 2020 and 2021 as eligible for the 2022 version.

This 12 months’s awards ceremony in Might was canceled, after which moved to a web based streaming presentation.

Cinemas in Hong Kong had been twice ordered to close down because the territory was hit by second and third waves of the epidemic. They closed for six weeks from the top of March to Might 8, and once more on July 15 till the top of August. They’re now open once more, however should keep strict social distancing measures, promoting not more than 50% of the seats in every auditorium.

The restrictions meant that field workplace throughout the first six months suffered a 72% plunge. Figures from Hong Kong Field Workplace Ltd. confirmed January to June receipts totaled simply $37.8 million (HK$293 million), in comparison with $135 million (HK$1 billion) throughout the identical interval final 12 months.

Hong Kong is now struggling solely single digit or low double digit every day case will increase. The Centre for Well being Safety of the Division of Well being introduced on Monday that it was investigating 10 further confirmed circumstances of coronavirus, taking the variety of circumstances to five 076. There have been 105 deaths.