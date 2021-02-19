Hong Kong Government Shakes up RTHK Public Broadcaster

The Hong Kong authorities has changed the top of broadcasting at publicly-owned Radio Tv Hong Kong (RTHK). It additionally revealed a report that lambasted the operator for poor inside controls and lack of editorial accountability.

The broadcaster, which is technically a authorities division, has been criticized by the town’s pro-Beijing camp for a lot of the previous two years. It has been accused of bias in opposition to the Carrie Lam authorities and in opposition to the police.

On Friday, the federal government introduced that veteran journalist Leung Ka-wing had resigned a number of months forward of the scheduled August expiry of his contract.

“The time has come for me to bid you farewell. These previous 5 ½ years of serving RTHK and society with you might have been indelible, and I’m grateful for each second,” mentioned Leung in message to workers.

The federal government mentioned that it had been unable to discover a appropriate successor from throughout the media trade. In his place, it has appointed deputy secretary for dwelling affairs, Patrick Li Pak-cheun.

The report’s largest criticisms involved editorial administration and complaints dealing with.

“The report has recognized fairly a lot of inadequacies in RTHK’s governance and administration. RTHK must make enhancements in its system and execution,” mentioned the Secretary for Commerce and Financial Improvement, Edward Yau. “Enhancements ought to embody establishing a transparent and clear editorial course of, and strengthening editorial coaching to make sure all its workers and program manufacturing personnel have a full and complete understanding of its public functions and mission as a public service broadcaster. They need to perceive the Constitution and abide by it.”

The broadcaster has been the goal of repeated criticism from authorities quarters for issues together with a satirical present which lampooned the police; investigative reporting that turned up proof of police inadequacies on the Yuen Lengthy practice station assault; and a reporter’s persistent questioning of a World Well being group govt.

In latest days, the broadcaster has been criticized by the pro-democracy camp. Whereas Hong Kong just isn’t usually topic to mainland Chinese language media laws, RTHK terminated its dwell relay of BBC World Service radio inside hours of China banning BBC World Information TV channel. RTHK has refused to clarify who took the choice.