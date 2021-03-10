Hong Kong Lays on Familiar Film Festival in Hybrid Format

The Hong Kong Worldwide Film Festival has unveiled a well-recognized lineup of titles, talks and retrospectives for its forty fifth version, which is able to return to its regular springtime slot (April 1-12, 2021) after disruptions final 12 months brought on by the coronavirus.

“For the primary time in our historical past, we will likely be presenting a hybrid pageant consisting of each in-theatre and digital screenings and occasions. Whereas our perception in watching movies communally on a giant display is unwavering, current lockdowns and social distancing measures have accelerated our must discover uncharted waters by embracing an extra on-line element,” mentioned HKIFF Society govt director Albert Lee.

“This system is nicely balanced and covers a broad spectrum, from rarely-seen silent classics to modern filmmakers’ newest work. I’m notably thrilled to notice that the pageant will open with two vital Hong Kong movies for the primary time in current years. A lot for the talks of the demise of Hong Kong cinema!”

This system will open with the world premiere of “The place the Wind Blows,” (beforehand often called “Principle of Ambitions”) directed by Philip Yung, and starring Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Aaron Kwok, and the gala premiere of “Septet: The Story of Hong Kong,” an omnibus movie by seven acclaimed Hong Kong filmmakers together with Sammo Hung, Ann Hui, Patrick Tam, Yuen Woo-ping, Johnnie To, Ringo Lam and Tsui Hark.

The pageant will shut with a screening of “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy,” winner of the silver bear grand jury prize on the current Berlinale, by Japanese director Hamaguchi Ryusuke.

In between, programmers have sandwiched an additional 191 movies, together with a retrospective of images directed by Hong Kong auteur Stanley Kwan, a choice of Wong Kar-wai movies marking the thirtieth anniversary of his Jettone firm, and a tribute to Japanese studio Shochiku.

Along with the opening and shutting titles, movies receiving gala shows embrace the restored model of Wong’s “In The Temper For Love,” and two Cantonese-language photos “Drifting” and “Time,” about an growing older hitman who can not minimize it.

The cinephile’s paradise part finds room for Oscar contender “Minari,” Roman Polanski’s “An Officer and a Spy” and “Kurosawa Kiyoshi’s “Spouse of a Spy.”

Titles lining up in the Chinese language-language part of the Younger Firebird competitors embrace Cao Jinling’s “Anima,” Qi Rui’s “The Day is Over,” “Drifting,” Lotan’s “Misplaced,” Li Dongmei’s “Mama,” Chong Keat-aun’s “The Story of Southern Islet,” Han Shuai’s “Summer season Blur” and Zhou Zihgai’s “Wuhai.”

The Firebird’s worldwide part consists of Christos Nikou’s “Apples,” Taiki Sapisit’s “The Fringe of Dawn,” Nicolangelo Gelormini’s “Fortuna – The Lady and the Giants,” Hilal Beydarov’s “In Between Dying,” Norika Sefa’s “Searching for Venera,” Joao Paolo Miranda Maria’s “Reminiscence Home,” Jonas Kaerup Hjort’s “The Penultimate” and Ahmad Barami’s “The Wasteland.”

Nonetheless different sections discover home room for Japan-Kazakhstan co-production “Horse Thieves: The Roads of Time,” Indian prizewinner “Had been is Pinki?,” documentary “Aznavour by Charles,” Isjii Yuya’s “All The Issues We By no means Mentioned,” and each components of Take Masaharu’s boxing image “The Underdog.”