Hong Kong ordered a bench trial for the 47 pro-democracy activists under Chinese security law

Some of the 47 democracy activists are escorted by Correctional Services officers in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

The new Justice Minister Hong Kong ordered a trial without a jury for the 47 activists for democracy who face life in prison under the national security law imposed by China.

The order, signed on Saturday by the Secretary of Justice Paul Lam Tingkwokmaintains that the decision has been made for reasons that include the “involvement of foreign factors” and the “protection of the personal safety of jurors and their families,” the newspaper reported Wednesday. ‘South China Morning Post’ (SCMP).

“If the trial is to be conducted by jury, there is a real risk that the proper administration of justice will be impaired,” the document argues.

A) Yes, the trial will be held before a panel of three hand-picked judges . This measure represents a break with the common law judicial tradition of Hong Kongexplains the agency Bloomberg.

A poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping with his eyes blocked by the words “Not my president,” used during pro-democracy protests (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

Lam recently stated in an interview with SCMP that a bench trial would not make the process any less fair.

These activists – some also former members of the Legislative Council – are accused of crimes of subversion, after organizing the primaries in July 2020 to elect candidates for Parliament.

More of 600,000 Hong Kongers They went to the polls called by the pro-democracy political movement in July 2020, considered illegal by the authorities, whose results would serve to elect the candidates for the Legislative Council elections in September that were finally postponed due to the crisis of the pandemic.

CHINESE PRESENCE

During the commemorations of the 25th anniversary of the transfer of power from the former British colony, the Chinese ruler, Xi Jinping wanted to show the authority that Beijing exercises by force over Hong Kong.

This pipe, the Chinese president led the commemorations of the 25th anniversary of the transfer of command from the former British colony

During the event, he affirmed that democracy “flourishes” despite the repression that silenced dissent.

At the ceremony, which included the installation of the new regime in Hong Kong, Xi exposed the Chinese Communist Party’s control over the city after unleashing a strong crackdown on the local pro-democracy movement.

Since Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020, the opposition has been crushed and most pro-democracy figures have left the citywere marginalized from power or imprisoned.

But in his speech, Xi said that China always acted “for the good of Hong Kong.”

Xi Jinping said on Friday that “there is no reason” to change the “one country, two systems” principle. under which Hong Kong is governed, in a speech to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover to Chinese hands.

The model is “a good system, there is no reason to change it, and it should be maintained in the long term,” Xi said.

(With information from Europe Press)

