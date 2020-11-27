Hong Kong Picks ‘Higher Days’ as Oscars Contender

Hong Kong has picked youth drama “Higher Days” as the territory’s contender for the Academy Awards’ greatest worldwide characteristic movie race. The announcement was made on Friday by the Hong Kong Movie Producers Affiliation.

Directed by Derek Tsang, and tailored from the novel “Younger and Stunning,” the China-Hong Kong co-production tells the story of a woman who’s harassed at college and turns into embroiled in a homicide. The movie, which accommodates a scene of violent bullying, stars it-girl Zhou Dongyu and Jackson Yee, the youngest member of the ultra-popular Chinese language boy band TFBoys.

It was notably pulled out of the 2019 Berlin movie pageant after stress on the director from mainland Chinese language authorities. Later, it was allotted a launch in June. However that too was canceled by authorities nervous of its romantic-crime-bullying melange. It lastly acquired a China launch in October 2019 and have become an surprising, explosive hit that grossed over $220 million.

“It’s an honor for ‘Higher Days’ to be chosen to characterize Hong Kong for the 93rd Oscar’s greatest worldwide characteristic movie class. Partially, I hope that the youth and enthusiasm of youngsters could be shared with international audiences. On the similar time, I hope that within the coming 12 months, Hong Kong movies will create extra good films with the power and power of younger individuals!,” mentioned producer Jojo Hui in an announcement emailed to Selection.

The movie went on to dominate the Hong Kong Movie Awards, the place it scooped eight prizes, together with greatest movie, greatest director, greatest screenplay and greatest actress. Tsang, nevertheless, was denied a second of glory in entrance of his friends, as the awards ceremony was canceled and changed with a live-stream as a substitute. The movie, Tsang, Yee and Zhou have all been showered with prizes at festivals and a number of awards occasions.

Hong Kong, a Particular Administrative Area of China, has been submitting movies to the Academy for Oscars consideration for the previous 30 years. Two, each directed by mainland expertise, have been nominated. One different, Wong Kar-wai’s “The Grandmaster” made the 2013 lengthy listing, however didn’t get a nomination.