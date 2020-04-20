General News

Hong Kong using Covid-19 crisis as ‘golden alternative’ for crackdown, says arrested leader

April 20, 2020
Lee Cheuk Yan says recent arrests help make sure attainable candidates cannot run in upcoming elections

Beijing and the Hong Kong govt are the utilization of the pandemic as a “golden different” to crack down on dissent and the rising pro-democracy movement, according to a senior protest chief arrested over the weekend.

The arrest of Lee Cheuk Yan, a veteran politician and activist, and 14 completely different high-profile people on Saturday, obtained right here amid a run of acts via authorities seen as alarming intrusions on Hong Kong’s autonomy, ahead of elections in September.

