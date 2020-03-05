General News

Hong Kong warns residents not to kiss pets after dog contracts coronavirus

March 5, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles

Pomeranian examined a susceptible sure for virus in what professionals acknowledged used to be ‘extra doubtless to be a case of human-to-animal transmission’

  • Coronavirus: latest traits

Hong Kong authorities have warned people to steer clear of kissing their pets, however moreover not to panic and abandon them after a canine again and again examined “susceptible sure” for coronavirus.

The Hong Kong Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Division acknowledged professionals unanimously agreed the results instructed the canine had “a low-level of an an infection and it’s extra doubtless to be a case of human-to-animal transmission”.

Proceed learning…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment