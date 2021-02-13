Hong Kong’s RTHK to Drop BBC Packages, Sparking Further China Criticsm

Hours after Beijing banned the BBC World Service, Hong Kong’s public broadcaster introduced Friday that it’ll additionally drop sure BBC packages, sparking concern from overseas governments and journalist organizations.

Beijing’s tit-for-tat transfer to block the BBC got here per week after the U.Ok. revoked the native license for the Chinese language government-backed CGTN community, citing its inadequate editorial independence.

The previous British colony’s public broadcaster Radio Tv Hong Kong (RTHK) said Friday that it too would drop sure BBC radio packages that very same day. It had been placing out BBC World Service stories for greater than 4 many years.

Keith Richburg, the pinnacle of the College of Hong Kong’s journalism and media research heart, mentioned RTHK’s determination was “stunning” and a “very worrying signal,” on condition that Hong Kong is “supposedly nonetheless autonomous.”

“It doesn’t look like the individuals who make editorial choices at RTHK would do one thing like this until they [received] some course to,” given the channel’s historical past of editorial independence, he mentioned in a report printed on RTHK’s personal print service, calling for an inquiry into how the choice was made.

The RTHK Program Employees Union has requested an evidence of the transfer from each their employer and the native authorities, stating that it remembers no prior situations during which Hong Kong entities had been required to observe orders from the mainland’s broadcasting regulator, the report added.

Beijing had accused the BBC of pushing “pretend information,” notably in its China reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic and Xinjiang, and of thereby undermining the nation’s “nationwide pursuits and ethnic solidarity.”

The BBC responded Friday in a brand new assertion that mentioned: “We stand by our journalism and completely reject accusations of inaccuracy and ideological bias. Our journalists have reported tales in mainland China and Hong Kong honestly and pretty, as they do all over the place on the earth.”

On Thursday, a BBC spokeswoman informed Selection that the agency was “upset,” and defended its reporting as “with out worry or favor.”

Not like CCTV or CGTN, the BBC is editorially impartial regardless of receiving British authorities funding.

Beijing’s ban on the BBC is in some methods extra symbolic than sensible, as its programming was already restricted in China to solely worldwide lodges and a few residences or venues licensed to be used by foreigners. Even then, it might out of the blue reduce to black throughout any China-related stories deemed overly politically delicate.

The Overseas Correspondents Membership of China expressed concern Friday that the language utilized by Chinese language authorities to justify the ban was meant to “ship a warning to overseas media working in China that they might face sanctions if their reporting doesn’t observe the Chinese language social gathering line about Xinjiang and different ethnic minority areas.”

The physique mentioned that whereas it agreed with authorities that stories ought to try for objectivity, it “opposes makes an attempt to outline good journalism as that which upholds the insurance policies, ideological positions, or pursuits of any authorities.”

The Biden administration mentioned Thursday that it “completely condemns” China’s determination to ban the BBC.

“The PRC maintains some of the managed, most oppressive, least free info areas on the earth,” State Division spokesman Ned Value mentioned. “It’s troubling that because the PRC restricts shops and platforms from working freely in China, Beijing’s leaders use free and open media environments abroad to promote misinformation.”