Hong Kong’s TVB Seeks Overseas Growth After Woes at Dwelling, – Variety

Battered in its dwelling market in Hong Kong, the as soon as dominant free-to-air TV broadcaster Tv Broadcasts (TVB) is eyeing additional enlargement of its worldwide OTT platform by way of the co-production of drama sequence. It additionally desires a chunk of the Asian e-commerce market.

The corporate was as soon as one of many main broadcasters in Asia and owns maybe the biggest library of Chinese language-language content material. Nevertheless it has usually been criticized for not doing sufficient to take advantage of that content material or the leverage it gives. Issues might now be altering.

Desmond Chan, TVB’s deputy GM, who oversees the broadcaster’s authorized and worldwide operations, advised Variety that the corporate is planning to co-produce drama sequence with native companions in Thailand and Vietnam to spice up the proportion of recent authentic content material on TVB Anyplace, TVB’s international OTT platform.

TVB Anyplace at the moment carries the broadcaster’s personal productions dubbed in native languages. To freshen issues up it wants authentic and native content material. Co-production explorations in Thailand and Vietnam have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

TVB group earnings from new media, together with native OTT platform myTV SUPER and Huge Huge Channel companies, was up by 17% year-on-year in 2019. TVB Anyplace, which depends on paying subscriptions, had a registered person base of greater than 13.7 million worldwide at the tip of final yr.

Associated Tales

TVB has used its digital platforms to develop e-commerce inside Hong Kong. Now it sees room to duplicate that in Southeast Asia, although it has not locked in associate firms.

Regardless of the weak point of its Hong Kong FTA rivals, TVB has additionally had a tough time. Group income fell by 18% in 2019 to $465 million (HK$3.65 billion), with advert income dropping by 22%. It blamed Hong Kong’s financial contraction and the social unrest that dogged the town since June 2019. It additionally needed to write off $42 million after a bond funding in SMI Holdings went bitter.

In December it laid off 350 employees, or 10% of its workforce. Former chairman Charles Chan stepped down in February and firm administrators Raymond Or and Cheong Shin Keong resigned in January.

Its woes might not be over. Professional-democracy forces in Hong Kong allege that TVB’s information protection has turn into biased in favor of pro-Beijing factions, and have referred to as for manufacturers to take their promoting elsewhere. Group CEO Mark Lee insists that the boycott had “restricted influence” and that TVB retains an 85% share of the native free TV promoting market.