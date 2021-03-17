Hong Kong’s ViuTV Embraces Disruption and Finds Success

PCCW’s Hong Kong-based free-to-air channel ViuTV noticed a 29% enhance in promoting income in 2020 regardless of a dark occasions and the affect of the COVID-19 pandemic. The channel is now taking a look at boosting its visibility exterior of the territory, because it celebrates its fifth anniversary in April.

Success of 123 exhibits resembling three seasons of expertise competitors program “King Maker,” impressed by CJ E&M’s hit collection “Produce 101” in South Korea, has helped it scout and groom a clutch of younger idols. Their surging recognition has led to a brand new type of promoting partnership that has the potential to increase additional in a fragmented viewers market, stated ViuTV’s GM Lo Lofai.

“We’re eyeing additional selling our abilities and forming long-term partnerships with advertisers,” Lo informed Selection.

The previous yr was difficult however pandemic social distancing measures translated into an viewers achieve, Lo stated. ViuTV at the moment has a 4 million viewers attain in Hong Kong, however the fragmented media panorama meant that conventional promoting fashions not utilized, he stated. (Hong Kong’s conventional free-to-air market chief TVB had a depressing 2020 with a 70% plunge in promoting dragging the group into steep loss.)

Moreover promoting air-time adverts, cross-media promoting plans which are tied in with the ViuTV’s common younger idols have change into more and more essential, based on Lo. The TV station concluded the troublesome yr with a 22% enhance in income. ViuTV will proceed to provide 123 exhibits together with the fourth season of “King Maker” and drama titles this yr to additional promote its abilities, he stated.

Strengthening partnerships with platforms exterior of Hong Kong will probably be one other precedence for ViuTV, Lo stated. At present among the ViuTV productions can be found on Astro in Malaysia, Mediacorp in Singapore, PCCW’s regional streaming platform Viu, Line TV, KKTV and Gala TV in Taiwan, Fairchild in Canada, KTSF within the U.S. in addition to TV Asahi and CBC in Japan.

The station has additionally co-produced drama collection with platforms from exterior of Hong Kong. Romantic youth drama “Typically When We Contact,” co-produced with Taiwan’s Gala TV, is scheduled for launch in August.