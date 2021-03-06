Hong Sang Soo Wins Best Screenplay For “Introduction” At Berlin International Film Festival

Hong Sang Soo has scored the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay at this yr’s Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) for his newest movie, “Introduction.”

The 71st version of the Berlin International Film Festival was held on-line from March 1 to five, and the winners had been revealed on March 5 by way of a streamed announcement.

Hong Sang Soo directed and wrote the screenplay for “Introduction,” which made its worldwide premiere on the pageant. The film tells the story of a younger man who travels to go to his father, girlfriend, and mom, and its solid contains Shin Seok Ho, Park Mi So, Kim Younger Ho, Ye Ji Received, Ki Joo Bong, Search engine optimization Younger Hwa, Kim Min Hee, Jo Yoon Hee, and extra.

The pageant’s jury assertion reads, “Greater than telling a narrative, or advancing a narration with effectivity, this script fabricates these momentary intervals between one motion and one other, the place, for an instantaneous, a hidden fact of human life is all of the sudden revealed, vibrant and lucid.”

The Silver Bear for Best Screenplay goes to Hong Sangsoo for “Introduction” (Inteurodeoksyeon). #Berlinale Watch the official clip right here: https://t.co/xkVkmzCwHe pic.twitter.com/3CxPzUzHuc — Berlinale (@berlinale) March 5, 2021

Hong Sang Soo expressed his gratitude by way of a video shared on the pageant’s social media accounts. “I heard the information about this prize and I used to be shocked and glad,” stated Hong Sang Soo. “I want to thank the jury for his or her appreciation of the movie. I used to be glad to learn the jury assertion. I additionally want to thank Berlin Film Festival and Carlo and Mark for his or her appreciation and the choice.”

He went on to say, “I discovered this younger snail a very long time in the past whereas on a stroll with Kim Min Hee round our place, and I wished to indicate this snail as a small current to you all. It’s a tough time. Take care, take excellent care of yourselves.” The video goes on to characteristic a video of a snail, as promised!

It could sound odd to say this a few thanks message: However in case you like snails, you will love this! Solely the nice Hong Sangsoo can ship thanks like this. Immediately, he acquired the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay for “Introduction”. #Berlinale pic.twitter.com/kcXPQr3zyi — Berlinale (@berlinale) March 5, 2021

Hong Sang Soo took dwelling the Silver Bear for Best Director finally yr’s Berlin International Film Festival for “The Lady Who Ran.”

