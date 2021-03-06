General News

Hong Sang Soo Wins Best Screenplay For “Introduction” At Berlin International Film Festival

March 6, 2021
3 Min Read

Hong Sang Soo has scored the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay at this yr’s Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) for his newest movie, “Introduction.”

The 71st version of the Berlin International Film Festival was held on-line from March 1 to five, and the winners had been revealed on March 5 by way of a streamed announcement.

Hong Sang Soo directed and wrote the screenplay for “Introduction,” which made its worldwide premiere on the pageant. The film tells the story of a younger man who travels to go to his father, girlfriend, and mom, and its solid contains Shin Seok Ho, Park Mi So, Kim Younger Ho, Ye Ji Received, Ki Joo Bong, Search engine optimization Younger Hwa, Kim Min Hee, Jo Yoon Hee, and extra.

The pageant’s jury assertion reads, “Greater than telling a narrative, or advancing a narration with effectivity, this script fabricates these momentary intervals between one motion and one other, the place, for an instantaneous, a hidden fact of human life is all of the sudden revealed, vibrant and lucid.”

Hong Sang Soo expressed his gratitude by way of a video shared on the pageant’s social media accounts. “I heard the information about this prize and I used to be shocked and glad,” stated Hong Sang Soo. “I want to thank the jury for his or her appreciation of the movie. I used to be glad to learn the jury assertion. I additionally want to thank Berlin Film Festival and Carlo and Mark for his or her appreciation and the choice.”

He went on to say, “I discovered this younger snail a very long time in the past whereas on a stroll with Kim Min Hee round our place, and I wished to indicate this snail as a small current to you all. It’s a tough time. Take care, take excellent care of yourselves.” The video goes on to characteristic a video of a snail, as promised!

Hong Sang Soo took dwelling the Silver Bear for Best Director finally yr’s Berlin International Film Festival for “The Lady Who Ran.”

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.