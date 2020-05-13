Hong Suk Chun Encourages People To Get Anonymously Tested After Coronavirus Outbreak At Club

Hong Suk Chun has weighed in on the current outbreak of coronavirus instances that has been related to a membership within the neighborhood of Itaewon in Seoul.

On Might 12, Hong Suk Chun posted the next assertion on Instagram.

This is a time when we now have to be courageous. It’s a fundamental indisputable fact that sexual minorities are afraid of showing their identities to their household, to their acquaintances, and to society. That’s why this requires braveness. As somebody who has been a part of the Itaewon neighborhood for a very long time, I’m very involved and saddened about this incident. Greater than something, I’m fearful that too many individuals should not responding to contact [tracing] and never getting examined. I do know higher than anybody else that the worry of being ‘outed’ is actual, however proper now, a very powerful issues are the well being and security of your self, your loved ones, and the general public. Fortunately, it looks like ‘nameless testing’ is feasible, so you could get examined proper now. It is a tough time for all of us. We’re all pooling our power as a way to get out of this case collectively. With a view to not hinder the efforts of the public well being authorities, well being care staff, and residents, I earnestly advise you to be courageous and get examined.

A lot of the South Korean media protection of this new outbreak has targeted on the allegation that the golf equipment in Itaewon linked to the outbreak had been frequented by the homosexual group, resulting in fears of anti-gay backlash.

Supply (1)