Honor killing in Jharkhand: Father kills pregnant daughter after marrying some other caste boy

Dhanbad (Jharkhand): An honor killing case has come to mild in Jharkhand. A father may no longer tolerate his daughter’s love affair and marriage to a boy of some other caste and the offended father killed the pregnant daughter by way of adopting her with knives.Additionally Learn – Patni ko Premi Ke Pas Bheja: After 17 days of marriage, spouse was once passed over to her lover, settlement paper was once made after which…

A father allegedly slit his pregnant daughter’s throat after she married a boy of some other caste in Govindpur house of ​​Dhanbad district, resulting in her loss of life. The police gave this data on Thursday. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra: Horrific results of love affair in Pune, boyfriend and good friend had been publicly lynched, female friend injured

Police assets stated that farmer Ram Prasad, a resident of Jharia house of ​​the district, was once dissatisfied over his daughter marrying a adolescence of some other caste. He instructed that Ram Prasad slit the throat of his pregnant daughter with a knife, because of which she died. Additionally Learn – A couple of moments earlier than the Muhurta, the bride known as the police and stopped her marriage, stated – I need any individual else….

Police stated that the accused is absconding for the reason that incident and the police is on the lookout for him.