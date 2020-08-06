Honor killing in UP: girl called boyfriend to visit home, family set fire, both died

To tie: A case of honor killing has come up in Uttar Pradesh. In a village, the loving couple was burnt alive by family members. Due to this, both of them died while carrying them to the hospital. Police has arrested four people in this case. Also Read – Sex racket revealed, 7 men arrested with 8 girls from flat in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad

In a village in Matounda police station area of ​​Banda district, a 19-year-old girl and her 23-year-old boyfriend were burnt alive by the girl’s family members on Wednesday. Satyanarayana, IG of Chitrakoot Dham Range, said, “While they were in the room, the girl’s family locked the room from outside and set it on fire.” So far four people have been arrested in this case. Also Read – UP: The ruling leader was running a sex racket in closed hotels in Agra, bringing girls from Delhi-Kolkata

Banda: A woman & her lover were allegedly burnt to death by her family members in Mataundh area y’day.Chitrakoot Dham Range IG K Satyanarayan said, “They were in a room when her family members locked the room from outside & set it on fire.” Also Read – Liquor sales will start in shopping malls of UP, customer will have to take care of these things Police have arrested 4 ppl in the incident. pic.twitter.com/4hUqaEAHgZ – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 6, 2020

According to the police, a loving couple was burnt alive by the girl’s family members in Karkha village of Matounda police station area in Banda district, killing both of them. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said on Thursday, “A loving couple was burnt alive by the girl’s family members in a tiled room in Karkha village under Matounda police station area on Wednesday evening. Both were taken to hospital in critical condition, where the young man Bhola (23) died.

Priyanka (19), a scorched girl who has lost nearly 80 per cent, also died on the way to the hospital in Kanpur. Superintendent of Police Chauhan said, “A case has been filed against nine family members of the girl in this connection and out of these Three accused have been arrested. Police are giving pressure to arrest the remaining people. ” He told that postmortem of dead bodies will be done today.