Honor killing in UP: When father noticed daughter and her lover in combination, shot and killed each

Meerut Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh) of Meerut (Meerut) Honor killing within the district (Honor Killing) A case has come to the fore, through which a father shot his minor daughter and lover and killed each. In line with the guidelines, in Badhauli village of Kharkhoda police station house of ​​Meerut, the daddy allegedly shot lifeless his minor daughter and her lover for the sake of false delight. The police arrested the accused and recovered the weapon from his ownership.

In line with the police, the 16-year-old daughter of Tausin, resident of Kharkhoda police station house (Badhauli village below Kharkhoda police station), had a love affair with 18-year-old Arif. Tausin got here to understand concerning the dating between the 2. After this, when he noticed either one of them in combination at the terrace, he misplaced his cool and opened hearth on each, the police advised that Arif were given 4 bullets, whilst the minor lady were given two bullets.

Arif died at the spot, whilst the woman used to be taken to the medical institution through the police. He advised that {the teenager} advised within the pre-death commentary given to the police that her father Tausin had shot Arif and him.

SP Dehat Keshav Kumar mentioned that the police arrested Tausin at the rate of homicide from the spot and recovered the weapon from his ownership. Police is taking additional motion on this regard.