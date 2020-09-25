Honor Killing: Love marriage was done to a young man of another caste, the girl’s family was killed

Hyderabad: A sensational case of murder has come to light in the state of Telangana in South India. Actually, a woman was having a love affair with a young man of another caste for many years. She had quietly married the young man about three months ago in June against the wishes of the family. When the girl’s family members came to know about this, they became very angry. The girl’s family and relatives kidnapped the woman and the youth on Thursday, but the girl somehow escaped, but they murdered the young man. Police has detained 9 people in this case. Also Read – IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Bangalore: Sunrisers Hyderabad got a big blow, got injured and got out of the ground

According to the police, Avanti Reddy's relatives took her and her husband Hemant forcibly into a car on Thursday. Avanti and Hemant went against the family and got married about three months ago. He told that Avanti somehow escaped but they took Hemant in the car. His body was found near Sangareddy in the early hours of Friday.

A police officer said, "The boy's father complained to us at around 6.30 pm on Thursday evening and we immediately sent news to all NACO and tolls." He said, "We also formed special teams as soon as the complaint was received."

According to Avanti, the police took him and his in-laws to Sangareddy for identification of the dead body. Avanti told reporters, “My relatives forcibly took me and my husband in a vehicle. I somehow escaped from the vehicle and immediately informed my in-laws and police about the incident. ” Avanti said that he and Hemant had a love affair for many years and both married in June.