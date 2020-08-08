Honor Killing: Sister arrives at lover’s house and brother kills both, dead body burnt with pyre

Aurangabad: In Mufassil police station area of ​​Aurangabad district of Bihar, the lovers couple was stabbed to death on Saturday. After this, the family members of the accused family were burning the dead body of lover and girlfriend in the pyre, when the police reached and recovered the dead bodies. Also Read – 12-year-old girl suffering from sexual assault attack, condition critical, surgery in AIIMS, ventilator in ICU

Neeraj Kumar, a 19-year-old boy from Kapasia village, was having an affair with 18-year-old girl Amrita Kumari from the neighborhood for the last two years. When the girl went to her lover Neeraj's house in the morning, when Amrita's family came to fetch her, Amrita refused to go to her house. After this Amrita's family became angry.

Amrita's brother killed her sister and her lover Neeraj Kumar with a knife. After this, the families of both of them were burning the dead bodies in the pyre, when the police immediately reached the crematorium and extinguished the fire of the pyre and recovered the two dead bodies.

In this case, including the brother of the girlfriend, others have been accused.

Sufit Kumar, in-charge of Mufassil police station, told IANS that both the families took the crematorium to the cremation of the body after the murder incident, but somehow the police was informed. Police immediately reached the crematorium and extinguished the pyre and recovered both the dead bodies. The dead bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem.

Kumar told that Amrita used to study in Aurangabad, while Neeraj used to work in Surat in Gujarat. Neeraj returned to his village a few days ago. The in-charge of the police station said that four people are being interrogated in this case. Police is investigating from all angles.