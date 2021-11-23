Honorarium of ladies chefs of colleges, Panchayat representatives higher, wage of PDP soldier and pension of freedom combatants additionally higher

Uttarakhand Cupboard, feminine chefs, honorarium, Uttarakhand executive colleges, Panchayat, freedom combatants, pension, wage, Uttarakhand executive, BJP: The Uttarakhand cupboard has licensed to extend the honorarium of ladies chefs running in executive colleges from Rs 2,000 per thirty days to Rs 3,000 per thirty days, whilst the wage of PRD jawans has been higher to Rs 2,100 per thirty days. The cupboard has additionally higher the honorarium of Panchayat representatives. The federal government has additionally higher the pension of freedom combatants and their widows.Additionally Learn – Trinamool Congress chief Saayoni Ghosh were given bail, was once arrested an afternoon previous as a result of this

Uttarakhand Cupboard offers nod to boost the honorarium of feminine chefs running in government colleges to Rs 3,000/month from Rs 2,000/month; will increase wage of PRD jawans to Rs 2100/month percent.twitter.com/Wd6ueDx7SV – ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

This data has come to the fore after the cupboard assembly, in line with which, the Uttarakhand cupboard has licensed to extend the honorarium of ladies chefs running in executive colleges from Rs 2,000 per thirty days to Rs 3,000 per thirty days. Whilst the wage of PRD jawans has been higher to Rs 2100 per thirty days. Additionally Learn – Movie Town Noida: The bidding procedure for the proposed Movie Town of Noida will get started from these days, delicate issued

The BJP executive of the state additionally higher the pension of freedom combatants and their widows. The BJP executive has higher the pension quantity from Rs 21,000 to Rs 25,000. To get the pension on time, the federal government has given directions to the given officials.

The Uttarakhand executive has additionally higher the honorarium of Panchayat representatives. Different public representatives together with 7791 deputy heads, 422 district panchayat contributors and 3500 house panchayat contributors gets the good thing about higher honorarium. Consistent with the brand new choice, the honorarium of the deputy head has been higher from Rs 500 to Rs 1000. The honorarium of the District Panchayat President has been higher from 10000 to fourteen,000. On the similar time, the honorarium of District Panchayat Vice President has been higher from Rs.6000 to Rs.9800.