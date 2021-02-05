Hoobastank Delighted by TikTok Popularity as ‘The Cause’ Goes Viral

“I’m not an ideal individual / There’s many issues I want I didn’t do.” These are the opening lyrics to Hoobastank’s 2004 hit “The Cause” — and, considerably surprisingly, the premise for a brand new viral pattern on TikTok.

Maybe because of the tune’s wide selection of lyrical relatability and its nostalgia issue, TikTok customers have posted over 64,000 movies utilizing the tune prior to now few weeks. It additionally sparked a brand new hashtag — #NotAPerfectPerson — which has 434 million views, with many of the movies utilizing the tune. You learn that proper: 434 million.

TikTok customers have used the tune to embrace (and publicly admit) their imperfections or misunderstandings, starting from “Once I order an iced oatmilk latte and a bacon egg and cheese bagel” to “Me considering a life sentence was somebody’s complete life and when somebody obtained 3 life sentences it was for dramatic impact.”

@1araquinn ♬ The Cause – Hoobastank

@aidan_langford I simply discovered this out like every week in the past…. ♬ The Cause – Hoobastank

Hoobastank lead singer Doug Robb tells Selection that he was first made conscious of the pattern from guitar participant Dan Estrin, as effectively as their administration.

“It began similar to, ‘Hey, you already know, there’s this factor they’re doing on TikTok utilizing ‘The Cause,’ and it was constructing and constructing to some extent the place it was like, ‘Yo, you’ve obtained like 300,000,000 folks utilizing your tune for this factor; perhaps you guys ought to chime in.’”

And they also did. On Jan. 28, Hoobastank — which is celebrating the twentieth anniversary of its debut album this 12 months — launched its personal TikTok account with the members’ tackle the pattern, poking enjoyable at their identify. The video exhibits Robb Hoobastank’s RIAA plaques as the tune performs, with the caption: “Realizing 20 years later that you simply named your band Hoobastank.” The band’s first foray on TikTok and self-aware spin on “The Cause” pattern was welcomed with open arms, incomes them over 2 million views thus far, and nearly half 1,000,000 likes.

@hoobastank #notaperfectperson #fyp #thereason #bandnames #badbandnames #radbandnames #hoobastank #chumbawamba #jamiroquai ♬ The Cause – Hoobastank

“Instantly after I heard about [the trend], the primary concept that got here to my head was the identify,” Robb says. “It’s bizarre. We as a band have by no means taken ourselves tremendous critically. The music, sure, however nearly each different facet, no. I believed it might be an ideal option to clown on the identify slightly bit.”

So why did the band coin itself Hoobastank?

“The true story is that it’s a nonsensical phrase {that a} pal of ours in highschool made up, actually on the spot. We did spend plenty of time like ‘Let’s be this’ or ‘Let’s be that,’ and every little thing was both taken or we overanalyzed it,” Robb says. “Not that Hoobastank negates all these issues; it type of made every little thing worse.”

Robb says when the band initially signed a recording contract in 2000, the members didn’t signal beneath a particular identify. However, after their former A&R individual noticed them play, he satisfied them to stay with the stank.

“He got here backstage and mainly stated, ‘You guys can’t change the identify. It’s you guys.’ They usually’re actually good at convincing you to do issues typically in opposition to your will,” Robb says. “And so we saved our identify, and for higher or worse, it’s what it’s. Like, none of us waste any time going, ‘Oh my gosh, the identify’s so dumb.’ I notice that in a single sense, it’s a silly-sounding identify, however in one other sense folks don’t neglect the identify.”

Robb is correct: Hoobastank loved loads of mainstream success within the 2000s, notably “The Cause,” which hit No. 2 on the Billboard Scorching 100 and held the highest spot on the U.S. Trendy Rock chart (now identified as Various). The tune additionally scored a tune of the 12 months nomination on the 2005 Grammys, and made waves internationally, too, peaking throughout the prime 10 in 10 different international locations.

Hoobastank’s TikTok success additional provides to a rising resurgence of Y2K period hits on the app, that are proving to be fairly standard with the app’s Gen Z customers. In truth, the most well-liked tune on TikTok proper now per Tokboard, “Buss It” by Erica Banks, samples Nelly’s 2002 hit “Scorching in Herre.” Different notable Oughties songs making waves on the app embody a mashup of Britney Spears’ “Poisonous” and “Love Shack” by the B-52s, a remix of D4L’s “Laffy Taffy,” Nelly’s “Dilemma” that includes Kelly Rowland and an honorable point out for Wale’s 2011 tune, “Lotus Flower Bomb,” that includes Miguel.

Different acts with 2000s hits have additionally joined the platform, like Gwen Stefani, Nickelback and Aqua of “Barbie Woman” fame, maybe hoping to spark a resurgence. In truth, up subsequent is perhaps Stefani’s “Cool” from 2004, which has already gained some appreciation from Haim in one of many group’s most up-to-date posts. Stefani’s “Bubble Pop Electrical” can be rising in recognition, with nearly 10,000 movies made to her 2004 collaboration with Johnny Vulture, higher identified as André 3000.

@haimtheband how’s your Sunday going #fyp ♬ Cool – Gwen Stefani

The pattern has additionally carried over to Twitter, with late-’90s/early-’00s favorites Eve 6 going viral for a slew of self-deprecating tweets after frontman Max Collins revived the band’s account. Collins’ tweets reminisce about Eve 6’s early days as a band with ironic twists – together with gems like “I used to be actually a virgin after I wrote the center in a blender tune,” referring to the band’s 1998 hit “Inside Out.”

i used to be actually a virgin when i wrote the center in a blender tune — very related band (@Eve6) December 18, 2020

Robb says that as a band from an older technology, being self-aware on social media is essential.

“We’ve been at this lengthy sufficient to know that there’s an ebb and move to it. You’re not at all times sizzling and also you’re not at all times hated,” Robb says. “So we’re clever sufficient to have the ability to admire it when folks admire the music, and likewise be capable of have sufficient self-confidence and thick pores and skin to know when it’s not your flip, when one thing else is occurring.”

However thus far, Robb says that Hoobastank’s launch on TikTok has solely been met with positivity, each from Gen Z and those that had been sufficiently old to recollect when “The Cause” got here out.

“What I’ve seen from now having an account for all of lower than every week is that it looks like the individuals who use TikTok are nicer,” Robb says. “That seems like a blunt assertion, however I really feel like both we’re so new to this that ultimately the imply folks will come out, so it’s simply too quickly, or like I stated, perhaps the entire group’s only a nicer, extra laid-back factor. Of all of the feedback, and there have been lots, 99.9% have been very complimentary or very nostalgic.”

Since posting that first video, Hoobastank has uploaded three extra to its TikTok account, and Robb says the band plans to “let it occur” and see the place the app takes it. As for connecting with the numerous Gen Z customers on TikTok, Robb says he doesn’t really feel that distant from the demographic.

“I don’t really feel so faraway from being a 20-year-old. I could also be in age, however I nonetheless keep in mind what it felt like emotionally,” Robb says. “I keep in mind what it felt wish to be that age and to have the world at your palms, and your complete life forward of you and never a care. I vividly keep in mind that, and perhaps that can come out in our music or our TikTok movies.”