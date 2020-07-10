Hooq Asian Streamer Bought By Korean Retailer (Report) – Variety

South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang is believed to have acquired Hooq, the Southeast Asian streaming platform that was put into liquidation in March.

The data was reported by the Bloomberg monetary information service, with out quoting any firm sources. The report mentioned that Coupang is shopping for the corporate’s software program, having already acquired its belongings. One other report mentioned that the liquidation course of had been halted.

“We’re searching for various enterprise alternatives for our clients, however we can not say something about rumors or undefined plans,” Coupang instructed Variety in an emailed assertion. Hooq, Singtel (Hooq’s earlier majority proprietor) and the official agency of liquidators in Singapore didn’t reply to enquiries on Friday.

Hooq had been operational as a video streamer in 5 nations – Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, The Philippines and India – from 2015 till March 2020, when Singtel introduced that it had pulled the plug on the corporate, after years of losses.

On the time of Hooq’s voluntary liquidation announcement, Singtel had an oblique 76.5% curiosity in Hooq, with WarnerMedia and Sony sharing the stability.

The Bloomberg report leaves many components unclear. Prime of the listing is whether or not Coupang is shopping for Hooq’s content material, a lot of which had been owned by way of a separate firm in Mauritius. Hooq Digital Mauritius was put into liquidation on Might 8.

Different questions give attention to Coupang’s intention for the belongings and software program that it’s supposedly buying. The privately-held firm dominates the South Korean e-commerce market and could also be trying to diversify into different enterprise fields. The web retail and streaming video mannequin has been pioneered by Amazon Prime and Alibaba, and aped by different Asian tech corporations together with Seize and Gojek.

If Coupang certainly sees complementarity between purchasing and streaming, it’s at present unexplained how the corporate sees a Singapore-based platform as a part of that. To this point, Coupang is essentially centered on actions inside Korea.