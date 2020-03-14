Hooray! HBO Celebrates Westworld Season 3 Premiere By Giving Some Customers A Free Weekend

Go away a Remark
Followers of HBO’s main sci-fi mind-bender Westworld have been ready for nearly two years to get one other season of the award-winning drama, however now the daybreak cometh! This Sunday will see Westworld and its robotic apocalypse come again to tv with Season 3, and to have fun, HBO is giving some cable prospects a free weekend of each HBO and Cinemax.
Based on FreePreview, this free weekend is open to those that subscribe to cable packages from Cox, in addition to these with AT&T and Verizon FIOS. The preview weekend started right now, and can run via Monday, March 16. It is attainable that different cable suppliers have joined the free preview weekend for the reason that information first turned public, so make sure you examine together with your cable firm to see if it is collaborating within the supply.
Whereas free previews for HBO, Cinemax and different premium cable channels come round from time to time, it is a excellent weekend to make such a suggestion out there. Folks have been buzzing about Season 3 of Westworld since Season 2 wrapped up with a wild finale in late June 2018. And, quite a bit will likely be altering for the present and its dangerously intriguing characters as soon as it debuts.
The primary trailer appeared throughout San Diego Comedian-Con final summer season, and whereas it gave us an excellent take a look at what we may anticipate from the brand new season (Maeve preventing Nazis! Aaron Paul! The actual world…perhaps!), we bought some even higher hints of the motion forward from the trailer that was launched close to the tip of February. I’m persistently confused about what is going on on with Westworld, however that trailer nonetheless gave all types of excellent chills, so I am unable to think about that anybody who’s into the present will not be desperate to test it out on Sunday night time.
Season 3 of Westworld, which has been dubbed “The New World” by the showrunners, will observe Dolores as she makes her manner via the true world, allies herself with some people and tries to destroy humanity for the way in which they handled the previous park host and her sisters and brothers in roboticism whereas they had been trapped there. A lot of issues had been revealed (and fully dismantled) by the earlier season, however, after all, there are nonetheless a ton of inquiries to be answered and extra shocks, twists and devious turns forward.
Critiques of Westworld‘s new season have already began to come back in, and whereas everyone knows that nothing a critic says is actually going to cease a real fan from persevering with with the frequent mind-fuckery that’s this present, the consensus was fairly combined. It appears like we will anticipate Westworld to proceed to look fabulous, however the present might have misplaced a few of its spark by being taken out of the park. That’s, offering that the world we see Dolores in is actually the true world, and never one other park meant to present friends a success of an idealized future.
Not less than it looks like extra folks can try Westworld now {that a} free preview weekend is upon us. So long as you examine together with your native cable supplier earlier than the premiere at 9 p.m. EST, this Sunday, March 15, you’ll faucet in. Within the meantime, make sure you try what else you may watch with our 2020 premiere information!
