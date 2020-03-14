Hooray! HBO Celebrates Westworld Season 3 Premiere By Giving Some Customers A Free Weekend

Critiques of Westworld‘s new season have already began to come back in, and whereas everyone knows that nothing a critic says is actually going to cease a real fan from persevering with with the frequent mind-fuckery that’s this present, the consensus was fairly combined. It appears like we will anticipate Westworld to proceed to look fabulous, however the present might have misplaced a few of its spark by being taken out of the park. That’s, offering that the world we see Dolores in is actually the true world, and never one other park meant to present friends a success of an idealized future.