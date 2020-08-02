“Hope” of solving Xavier Dupont case after hundreds of reported sightings, Unsolved Mysteries director says

Following the success of Netflix‘s reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, director Clay Jeter, who took the helm on the Home of Terror episode, centred across the Xavier Dupont case and the deaths of his 4 youngsters and spouse in 2011, appeared on Netflix’s You Can’t Make This Up podcast to deal with questions and theories surrounding the thriller.

Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès is the primary suspect within the murders of his household after the our bodies of his spouse and kids have been found beneath the porch of their residence in Nantes, France in 2011.

The aristocrat is the topic of a world arrest warrant, having disappeared after his household have been killed.

In the course of the latest interview, Unsolved Mysteries director Jeter was requested in regards to the widespread intrigue within the Dupont case and whether or not he believed – after quite a few reported sightings through the years hadn’t panning out – that the Frenchman would ever be discovered.

“Completely I’ve hope,” he replied. “When this [case] got here to mild in 2011 it was a phenomenon. Folks obsessed over this case – in France and past. It simply exploded.

“I believe they’ve documented 800 to 900 reported sightings of Xavier prior to now decade, so not simply a couple of times,” he defined.

“That is on folks’s minds. They’re seeing Xavier in all places. I’ve to hope that it’s nonetheless doable as a result of that’s what motivates the producers of this present and so they used it to encourage me.”

Jeter additionally highlighted the attain a platform like Netflix has and the potential it supplies in sourcing leads: “Now, taking a look at Netflix and the attain Netflix has is so huge; it goes out all around the globe. So, we are going to see.”

