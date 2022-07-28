Hope Solo spoke of the “destructive influence” of alcohol on her life and pleaded guilty to drunk driving with her two-year-old twins on board

The former goalkeeper of the US team published an open letter on her social networks

On March 31, the former goalkeeper of the US national team Hope Solo was found unconscious behind the wheel of her running car with her two-year-old twin sons in the back, on the doorstep of a convenience store in North Carolina.

The walker who saw the scene alerted the police and authorities approached the scene. Over there An official claimed that the World Cup champion with the United States refused to take a breathalyzer test and was automatically transferred to the offices where, through a court order, she underwent a blood test that showed that had 0.24% blood alcohol (three times more than the limit).

Now, four months after that episode, the 40-year-old Olympic champion pleaded guilty and acknowledged, through an open letter on his social networks, the “destructive” influence that alcohol had on his life.

@hopesolo

“It was a long road, but little by little I am coming back after taking some time off. I am proud of myself and my husband for what we have done day in and day out for the past two years during the pandemic with our two year old twins. At the same time, It was incredibly hard and I made a huge mistake. Possibly the worst of my life.”Solo wrote. “I underestimated the destructive influence on my life that alcohol was having,” she added.

The former archerpleaded guilty in US court after being accused of child abuse and resisting a police officer. The judge limited her sentence, which was initially two years, to thirty days in jail. However, Hope Solo will not have to serve this period either, as he was recognized thirty days spent in a rehabilitation clinic.

Hope you’ll just have to pay $2,500 in fines and $600 for the expenses of the blood tests that were carried out when he arrived at the police station. “The positive side of making such a big mistake is that lessons are learned quickly. Learning these lessons was hard and sometimes very painful,” he admitted.

@hopesolo

“Also I want to thank the wonderful women I met at Hope Valley Treatment Center. (…) The women of Hope Valley are true leaders in their work, with great knowledge on how to live a healthier and more balanced life”, she continued in her letter.

On April 29, Hope Solo announced on her social networks that she would enter a rehabilitation clinic to try to solve their problems with alcohol.

Born in Richland, Washington, in 1981, the archer had a brilliant career in the United States, where he played for the Philadelphia Charge, San Luis Athletica, Atlanta Beat, Magic Jack, Seattle Sounders and Seattle Reign, and in Europe, where he wore the jerseys of Goteborg and Lyon.

The best successes of his career came in his 16 years as a goalkeeper for the US team, with which she won Olympic gold in Beijing 2008 y London 2012 and the 2015 World Cup. He also won five Algarve titles, in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2011.

