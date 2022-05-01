Hope Solo, US women’s soccer legend, announced that she will start treatment to treat her alcoholism

Hope Solo retired in 2016 when he was defending the colors of Seattle Reign FC (AP)

This Friday, the former American footballer Hope Solo informed that he will postpone his admission to the Soccer Hall of Fame because he will voluntarily start a treatment to treat his addiction to alcohol after the last episodes that tarnished his image. The 40-year-old former goalkeeper is a sports legend in her country and she has assured that at the moment her only objective is to care for her health and that of her family.

Through a statement published on social networks, the American explained: “I will voluntarily enter a program as an alcohol treatment patient to address my alcohol problems”adding: “Right now, my energies and attention are totally directed towards my health, my recovery and the care of my family.”

On May 21, He was only going to participate in the ceremony to enter the United States Soccer Hall of Fame. In the letter, he announced that he had already contacted the authorities and that it was decided to postpone his admission to 2023. “I want to thank you for the support and understanding of my decision,” wrote the former athlete who retired in 2016.

After his retirement, Hope Solo was a candidate for president of the United States Soccer Federation (Reuters)

At the end of March, the former goalkeeper of the national team USA She was detained by police officers when she was in a hypermarket parking lot in North Carolina aboard his vehicle with his two children. Although hours later she was released, she was charged with three charges: for driving under the influence (DWI), resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child endangerment (your children).

The 40-year-old former player, champion of a FIFA World Cup and of two Olympic gold medals, was in the Walmart parking lot on Parkway Village Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. After being captured, she was taken to the county jail, where she spent several hours before being released.

who is regarded as the best american goalkeeper in historyHe has had several brushes with the law. In 2014, for example, it was charged with fourth degree domestic violence, by hitting the son of his half-sister. The case was concluded due to the little collaboration of the attacked and he was free of guilt. By 2015, she was arrested along with her husband, Jerramy Stevens, for speeding in Los Angeles when they were traveling in an official team car and for which the federation suspended her for 30 days.

KEEP READING:

23 million requests, the 5 most coveted matches and the key fact of Argentine fans: FIFA closed another phase of World Cup ticket sales

Conmebol fined River Plate for the discriminatory act of a partner against Fortaleza fans

Chelsea, close to having a new owner: who is the businessman linked to baseball who made the best offer