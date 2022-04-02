Hope Solo, US women’s soccer legend, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and endangering her children

Hope Solo, 40, is considered the best American goalkeeper in history (AP)

This Thursday the former footballer Hope Solo She was detained by police officers when she was in a hypermarket parking lot in North Carolina aboard his vehicle with his two children. Although hours later she was released, three charges were imposed on the American sports legend, who has chosen to remain silent after this episode.

As revealed by the news portal TMZthe former goalkeeper of the selected United States will have to appear before the Justice when summoned for the charges of driving under the influence (DWI), resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child endangerment (your children). It is that his two children were in the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

The 40-year-old former player, champion of a FIFA World Cup and of two Olympic gold medals, was in the Walmart parking lot on Parkway Village Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. After being captured, she was taken to the county jail, where she spent several hours before being released.

Hope Solo’s lawyer explained that the former soccer player is with her family

“According to the advice of the lawyer, Hope cannot speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her children are her life, that she was released immediately and he is now at home with his family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that he awaits his opportunity to defend these charges, ”explained Rich Nichols, Hope Solo’s attorney, in a brief release published by TMZ.

Hope Solo is married to former NFL player Jerramy Stevens and has two two-year-old twins, who were in the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

Who is considered the best American goalkeeper in history, has had several brushes with the law. In 2014, for example, she was charged with fourth degree domestic violence, by hitting the son of his half-sister. The case was concluded due to the little collaboration of the attacked and he was free of guilt. By 2015, she was arrested along with her husband, Jerramy Stevens, for speeding in Los Angeles when they were traveling in an official team car and for which the federation suspended her for 30 days.

