‘Hope’ to Represent Norway In Oscar’s International Film Race

Maria Sødahl’s “Hope” has been chosen to signify Norway within the Oscar’s worldwide function movie race.

The movie was chosen by the Norwegian Oscar Committee out of three candidates which included “Disco” by Jorunn Myklebust Syversen, and the documentary “Self Portrait” by Espen Wallin, Katja Høgset and Margreth Olin.

Represented in worldwide markets by TrustNordisk, “Hope” received the European Cinemas Label Award at this yr’s Berlin Film Competition after world premiering at Toronto. It was simply nominated for a pair of European Film Awards and was launched in Sweden throughout 90 theaters.

“Hope” marks Sødahl’s comply with up to “Limbo” and is a private movie based mostly on what she went via after being recognized with terminal mind most cancers years in the past.

The heartfelt drama stars Stellan Skarsgard and Andrea Braein Hovig (“All of the Magnificence”) as a pair with a big blended household whose lives break down when the spouse is recognized with terminal mind most cancers, exposing uncared for love.

“The movie ‘Hope’ is an intimate and authentic story a few household going via an all-encompassing disaster. In the shadow of sudden and critical sickness, the movie pays homage to life and love within the encounter with the worst conceivable, all based mostly on the filmmaker’s private experiences,” stated the Norwegian committee in a press release.

“Andrea Bræin Hovig’s unsentimental interpretation of the primary position, in stunning and shut interplay with Stellan Skarsgård as an introverted husband, helps to create a uncommon common and robust portrait of a fragile love affair,” added the committee.

“What per week! Two European Film Awards nominations and the Norwegian Oscar candidate. I’m overjoyed. Along with my sensible and beneficiant actors Andrea Bræin Hovig and Stellan Skarsgård, I sincerely want ‘Hope’ will depart an enduring impression on audiences in Europe and the U.S.”, stated Sødahl.

“Hope” was produced by Thomas Robsahm and government produced by Yngve Sæther and Espen Osmundsen for Motlys, AS. Zentropa Sweden, Film i Väst and Oslo Photos co-produced the movie, which obtained help from the Norwegian Film Institute, the Nordisk Film & TV Fond and Eurimages.