Hopelessness in the search for survivors of the landslide in Venezuela

Rescue personnel work in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, which was hit by devastating floods after heavy rains, Venezuela, October 11, 2022 (REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

Three days have passed and hope is fading: the rescue forces are intensifying the searches for the 56 missing from the landslide in a town in Venezuela that already killed 36virtually ruling out finding survivors as the quagmire becomes more compact.

The Vice Ministry for Risk Management and Civil Protection announced on Tuesday through its social networks the installation of a station with real-time transmission in the area affected by intense rainfall in Las Tejerías and surrounding areas to support the work of rescuers. .

The death toll is expected to continue to rise as crews and heavy machinery remove the debris, according to authorities.

Some 3,000 troops, including police, military and members of Civil Protection, coordinate efforts with neighbors to dig through the mass of mud, tree branches and rocks after an avalanche that devastated Las Tejerías (Aragua, center) on Saturday, after extensive and copious rains.

The agents agree, however, that they will “hardly” find survivors in this town of 50,000 inhabitants at the foot of the mountains.

“I don’t know whether to scream, I don’t know whether to run, I don’t know whether to cry,” he told the AFP Nathalie Matos, 34, desperate to find her 65-year-old mother. “She was alone, she calls me and in her last call, because she made me three, she tells me: ‘daughter I’m drowning, the water got in, get me out… Get me out, get me out, get me out, save me I can’t! ‘”.

Volunteer rescuers who were attacked by wasps while removing debris to recover the body of a person in Las Tejerías, Aragua state, Venezuela October 10, 2022 (REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

“I tried to call her back, she answered, but it was a noise,” he recalls.

A rescue team is at the house, which is covered in mud. “The dog made signs here, in this area of ​​what was the living room and in the kitchen, which coincides with the sign that the relative gave us,” says a firefighter at the scene with canine support.

About five companions dig with shovels, but they get nothing. “I know he’s here,” she insists.

A few meters away, another gang is on a piece of land where there used to be a house, which was swept away by the swollen river. Neighbors were trying to reconstruct the floor plan of the house to get an idea of ​​where to look first.

And so, every so often, the searches continue.

“If they did not die from the blow of the branches and the stones that the river brings, they died of hypothermia,” an Aragua Civil Protection official told AFP who requested anonymity.

“One is guided by the smell (of decomposition), and today it smells in several houses,” adds a firefighter from the neighboring state of Carabobo.

Damaged vehicles are found at the Chinese company Chery’s car assembly plant, which was affected by devastating floods after heavy rains, in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, October 10, 2022 (REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

This year Venezuela is experiencing an atypical rainy season, which has lasted practically the entire year for the La Niña phenomenon, tropical waves and the aftermath of Hurricane Julia.

In Las Tejerías, for example, “it rained in eight hours what it rains for a month,” said Vice President Delcy Rodríguez on Sunday.

The flooding of the river, which was up to six meters in the structures closest to the riverbed, dragged trees, cars, light poles, telephone antennas and part of the houses, many built in risk areas.

The dictator Nicolás Maduro who decreed three days of national mourningtoured the disaster area.

“We must continue the search for the disappeared. The desperate situation of the relatives is very painful,” said Maduro, who promised to rebuild the destroyed houses and businesses. “Tejerías is going to resurface like the Phoenix bird, Tejerías will be reborn”.

The landslide in Las Tejerías is the worst natural disaster in Venezuela so far this century. In 1999, a large landslide in Vargas state (north) killed some 10,000 people.

In the last three weeks, another 13 people died in different regions of the countryalso as a result of heavy rains.

The government has installed shelters in Maracay, capital of Aragua, and also announced the distribution of 300 tons of food. Collection centers were also installed throughout the country to collect donations.

(With information from AFP and AP)

