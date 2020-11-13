Hopes for a Stimulus Deal Fade as Theaters Seek Bailout

Hopes for a COVID reduction invoice in the course of the lame duck session of Congress are already fading, as Home and Senate leaders dug into their positions on Thursday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding to a demand for a $2.2 trillion package deal, whereas Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell has dismissed that determine as far too excessive. Although it stays doable that the 2 sides may negotiate a deal, the window that opened simply after the election seems already to have closed.

“We’re at that very same place, much more so,” Pelosi mentioned at a press convention on Thursday.

The movie show business is relying on a reduction package deal that might embrace $15 billion for stay occasion venues and smaller theater chains. John Fithian, the pinnacle of the Nationwide Affiliation of Theatre House owners, advised Selection on Sunday that many theater firms would go bankrupt if a rescue package deal shouldn’t be authorized quickly.

However Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — who had been concerned in stimulus talks within the weeks main as much as the election — has bowed out of negotiations, and President Trump is totally targeted on contesting the result of the presidential race.

“I don’t assume the president has a lot curiosity on this in any respect,” mentioned Bob Shrum, director of USC’s Middle for the Political Future. “That makes it far much less possible that Mnuchin and Pelosi would attain some type of compromise… I don’t see the way you convey McConnell alongside.”

Management of the Senate can be determined by a runoff for two seats in Georgia on Jan. 5. If Democrats win each seats, they’d flip management of the chamber. It could take till these races are settled earlier than a deal may be reached.

The day after the election, McConnell indicated he want to see a invoice by the top of the yr. However extra not too long ago, he had returned to his view that the package deal doesn’t have to be bigger than about $500 billion.

“That snag that hung us up for months continues to be there,” McConnell mentioned earlier this week. “I don’t assume the present state of affairs calls for a multi-trillion greenback package deal.”

McConnell additionally cited excellent news about a potential vaccine, as nicely as robust financial numbers, as arguing for a extra restricted reduction package deal.

“At current, I’m not particularly optimistic about a giant, standalone COVID reduction invoice taking place earlier than the top of the yr,” mentioned Molly Reynolds, a senior fellow on the Brookings Establishment. “From what I can inform, each Republicans and Democrats are fairly firmly dug in on their respective positions, which stay fairly far aside each within the total measurement of the invoice and on some explicit provisions.”

Reynolds additionally famous, nonetheless, that some Democrats may break with Pelosi and Schumer and push for a smaller deal that might cross in the course of the lame duck session.

Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ailing., reportedly mentioned on CNN that Democrats ought to reduce the perfect deal they’ll.

“Let’s get one thing achieved that’s important,” he mentioned. “Do what we are able to obtain now.”