Horacio Zeballos was crowned champion together with Marcell Granollers on the lawn of Halle

*The best images of the title achieved by the binomial made up of the Argentine and the Spanish

Argentine tennis had reason to celebrate this weekend. Is that Horace Zeballosin pairs with Spanish Marcell Granollerswas crowned champion of the Halle ATP 500 doubles tournamentdisputed over grass in Germany as part of the preliminary Wimbledon, third Grand Slam of the year.

The champions beat the locals in the final Tim Puetz and the Australian Michael Venus by 6-4, 5-7 (5) and 14-12 after 1 hour and 52 minutes about him court central Owl Arena.

The man from Mar del Plata 37 yearsnumber 4 in the world doubles rankinggot his 19th specialty degree, first of the year and also baptismal on grass surface.

Together with the Catalan he had won two hard court tournaments (Canada 2019 and Cincinnati 2021) and another four in brick dust (Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Rome in 2020 and Madrid 2021).

Zeballos y Granollers awarded an award of 131,110 euros and 500 points for the ranking for his victory in Hallea city located about 170 kilometers southwest of Berlin.

For its part, Diego Schwartzman y Francisco Cerundolo They will play from next Monday Eastbourne ATP 250, in Englandalso on a grass surface that is part of the tour prior to Wimbledonwhich will take place in London from the June 27th.

The “Peque”, located in the 16th place in the ATP world rankingit will start as fourth seed and will enter to play directly in the round of 16 against the winner of the first round match between the American Jenson Brooksby (33) and the British Jack Draper (99).

Cerúndolo (46), meanwhile, will face the American in the initial round Tommy Paul (35) and if he passes it, he will then have the second favorite for the title, the Italian Jannik Sinner (13).

The contest will distribute prizes for 697.405 euros and has as maximum favorite the British Cameron Norrie (11), excepted from the opening round, while the defending champion is the Australian Alex De Minaur (21), who will start against the Chilean Christian Garin (43).

