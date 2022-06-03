Horizon: Call of the Mountain, for PS VR 2, will be one of the protagonists of the next State of Play

The PlayStation event will preview other PS5 and PS VR 2 news tomorrow, June 2.

PlayStation is preparing the ground for a State of Play that, focusing on games third-party and news about PS5 and PS VR 2, promises to leave us speechless. At the moment, we don’t have many details about what the new PlayStation virtual reality device will be, but the Japanese company has already caught our attention with a promise: its launch will come with 20 titles.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain will push the limits of gameplay, innovation and hardwareAfter this, we are not surprised to learn that VR fans are interested in what is announced in the next State of Play, which will be broadcast tomorrow, June 2, at 23:59 (Spanish peninsular time). And it is that, according to the latest PlayStation publication on Twitter, part of the event will be starring Horizon: Call of the Mountain, which has already been presented as the first game for PS VR 2.

At the moment, we only know that Horizon: Call of the Mountain will push the boundaries of gameplay, innovation, and hardware with a story told through the eyes of a unpublished character in the franchise, although this will also give us the opportunity to meet Aloy and other faces that will be familiar to us. Although we do not have many details about this first adventure for PS VR 2, it is clear that PlayStation will solve all the unknowns durante el State of Play.

We certainly have reason to be excited about both the PlayStation event and the proposals around PS VR 2. After all, the device has already presented some first details that will fascinate all players who enjoy these digital environments, although the Japanese company has decided to raise expectations even higher by stating that its PS VR 2 will bring Virtual Reality to the next level.

