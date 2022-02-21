Horizon: Forbidden West becomes the second biggest PS5 launch in the UK market

The Guerrilla title dominates the week and is only behind Spider-Man Miles Morales in terms of exclusives.

Last Friday we attended the launch on PS4 and PS5 of Horizon: Forbidden Westthe new great exclusive of Guerrilla for Sony consoles who are enjoying the desire for a new Aloy adventure. The title establishes a graphic ceiling in the new generation, so it is not uncommon for it to be one of the best performing in sales when we talk about the PlayStation house.

After its first days on sale, GamesIndustry has left us the usual weekly classification corresponding to the UK market, and Forbidden West ranks highest on the list. And the truth is that it is working very well in the next gen, since 68% of physical sales have been made on PS5, with the rest on PS4.

It was only surpassed by Spider-Man: Miles MoralesDespite coming out in previous and new generation, the fact that PlayStation 5 still does not have such a wide group of users is one of the reasons that may have caused sales to drop by 35% compared to the launch that Horizon: Zero Dawn had, which came out in 2017, four years after the premiere of its platform (PS4). However, this does not mean that he is performing poorly, as he has become the second biggest PS5 release To date, only surpassed at the level of own games by Spider-Man Miles Morales. In addition, digital sales, increasingly proliferating, are not taken into account here either.

In this way, Pokémon Legends: Arceus falls to second place in the British top sales, while Dying Light 2 remains in good shape completing the podium. Next, the classification with the first ten positions.

UK Weekly Top Sellers

Horizon: Forbidden West

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Dying Light 2

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

FIFA 22

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Minecraft (Switch)

Mario Party Superstars

Just Dance 2022



The new Guerrilla title seems to be successfully solving the weak points of the first installment, offering a game that can be a new standard in open worlds as we know them. If you want to know how our own experience has been, check out the review of Horizon: Forbidden West that we published a week ago.

