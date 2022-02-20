Horizon Forbidden West celebrates its launch with huge statues that can win you a PS5

The fearsome Clawstrider and even Aloy herself hit the streets of Madrid, Florence and Sydney, among other places.

Yesterday was a great day for Aloy fans and fans of open world adventure video games in general, Horizon Forbidden West has finally arrived, a installment that represents an advance in many features of open worlds and where Guerrilla Games wanted overcome some limitations of this popular style of video games.

We have received many celebrations, both from PlayStation and from large studios in the video game industry. Naughty Dog, Ubisoft o Sucker Punch shared beautiful illustrations to welcome Aloy’s new adventure. But not only the internet experienced this celebration, the streets of some cities in the world received some impressive life-size statues of the Clawstriderone of the game’s deadly machines.

We have been able to see them in several cities scattered around the world and they did not come alone. at its base we could find one of the codes from the PlayStation Treat Codes program to win a PS5. The company warned that we could find different codes in different places between the 15 and 28 of this month and we can use them to participate in the promotion until next March 7.

To participate we will have to register using the PlayStation Network ID. After finding new codes we can unlock a question in the corresponding mission to the code, after answering it we will receive an inscription to win a PS5 as a reward for the mission. Each code will give us the opportunity to participate and win the PS5.

In addition to the statues of machines, PlayStation Italy has done a fantastic Aloy statue in Florence to accompany the launch of the new installment of the franchise. Among the curiosities of this work, we have been able to discover that we already saw this statue in the trailer to promote the new PS5 games, Play Has No Limits. A video that has been famous for hiding numerous clues about the future of PlayStation.

More about: Horizon Forbidden West.