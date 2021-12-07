Horizon Forbidden West completes its spectacular improvements: evolved combat and greater immersion

The Guerrilla team takes care of all aspects of the adventure, leading to a richer world and deadlier battles.

While the key features of Horizon Zero Dawn excited much of the community, Guerrilla is working hard to make Horizon Forbidden West deliver exciting thrills. even more powerful. For this reason, he has shown us improvements around Aloy, the protagonist of the adventure, and even the most relevant aspects of her combat. But all this is worthless if the player fails to immerse themselves in the experience, and that is why the developers have detailed everything they will do so that the immersion is complete.

Guerrilla wants to present a more evolved AloyGuerrilla has repeated multiple times the freedom that the user will have in Horizon Forbidden West, something that will be seen both in the exploration of their world and in the possibilities they will have when it comes to face your enemies. However, the developers want to go further with this idea, since they consider that Aloy must demonstrate that has gained more combat experience over time.

Our goal was to show that Aloy is more comfortable going through the environmentRichard Out“Our goal was to show that Aloy is more comfortable crossing the environment, without losing sight of the fact that she is human and, of course, things do not always turn out well for her “, explains Richard Out, animation director of the game at Guerrilla. But these kinds of improvements will not come only with the jacket, but they will also be observed in the behavior of enemies that will be more lethal than ever.

Because, while the spectacular battles we have seen so far can overwhelm an inexperienced player in the saga, Guerrilla ensures that rivals will have unique patterns and distinguishable behaviors that will help the user to build their own strategies: “Each human or machine class is designed around clear playability functions, with which the animation team communicates with the player through actions, postures and movement. We rely on readable silhouettes and behaviors that the player can recognize, so you can anticipate or react to an enemy’s movement. “

Enemies will exhibit unique patterns and behaviors during battleAfter all, the Artificial Intelligence of the enemies will be a challenge in Horizon Forbidden West, since the machines will be able to take different paths to flee and, if they want to chase us, they will have various new mechanics. In this way, sinking into the water or entering the thick of the forest will not do anything against rivals who will constantly stalk us.

And, as they have said from Guerrilla, the machines will not be the only threat of the Forbidden West, because we will also have to fight against unpublished humans and tribes that they will fight in different ways against the hunter. Taking this into account, we must be attentive to the patterns to know the techniques of each civilization, as well as the risk that each presents. human class so as not to perish during the adventure.

Finally, Guerrilla wants to offer a complete experience in Horizon Forbidden West by significantly improving the game sound. In this way, the enemies will have a wider repertoire of noises, the movements will feel more real than ever and we will even meet artifacts that emit gurgling and cracking sounds that are really difficult to emulate in real life. A significant increase in scope that will allow a greater connection with Aloy’s adventure.

In short, the Forbidden West will present the greatest challenge Aloy has experienced so far, something that we will also experience as players in the franchise. Horizon Forbidden West will allow us to explore the richness of its world on February 18, 2022, but if you want to know all the news related to the game, do not hesitate to listen to its official podcast. The opportunity to learn about aspects of delivery from the hand of PlayStation and the Guerrilla developers.

More about: Horizon Forbidden West, Guerrilla, PS4 and PS5.