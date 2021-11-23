Horizon: Forbidden West details aspects of its world: a terrain “more alive and credible than ever”

The West will have the presence of several tribes, all of them with unique attitudes and differential cultures.

Horizon: Zero Dawn already presented us back in 2017 an open world full of challenges, threats and objectives with which to entertain ourselves during hours. However, Guerrilla wants to go much further with Horizon: Forbidden West and, after showing us the graphical improvements of Aloy as a character, now he details some of the aspects that will make his world a living and totally believable place.

From afar you should be able to identify which tribe you are watchingEspen SognThese details can be found on the PlayStation website, but they are neatly summarized in a variety of attitudes and behaviors in NPCs that will convey a sense of immersion to the players. During her adventure to the West, Aloy will come across various settlements whose residents will show different hobbies according to their culture, as Guerrilla’s lead designer of living worlds, Espen Sogn explains: “From afar you should be able to identify which tribe you are looking at. Just look at how they carry a bucket of water: the strong Tenakth will throw it on their shoulders, the peaceful Utaru will keep it close to the body, and the skilled Oseram will carry it in their hand. “

The person who was previously standing in front of a forge will now interact with everything around himEspen SognBut Guerrilla wants to present a truly living world, so in this installment they will move away from the classic video game conventions in which the characters act mechanically and repetitively to forge an entire daily life around them, which will further expand that feeling of being within a diverse universe: “The person who was previously standing in front of a forge now interact with everything around him: he will move materials, he will lean on the wall, he will drink from his glass, he will talk with friends and he will limit himself to living his day to day “.

After all, the developer studio has put a lot of effort into creating the NPCs in Horizon: Forbidden West, as they are included in a so-called “crowd system“, according to Sogn:” In this system, we can create rules such as reactions, walking routes and other animations. There is also the attitude system, which is responsible for defining personality. This means that we can create unique inhabitants, with their own behavior in the world. “

Squeaky Chain and Manufacturing Equipment

All this can be perceived from the first bars of the gameAs PlayStation explains, these attributes will be present in Aloy’s first destination in the Forbidden West: Squeaky Chain. A bustling settlement where you will be able to perceive the already commented daily life of each character both in their jobs and in their moments of leisure.

You can change weapons and outfits in no time. So you will go from one tactic to another when you wantEspen SognHowever, and how could it be otherwise, the tribes and cities that Aloy encounters throughout her adventures will not only be a demonstration of Guerrilla’s work in terms of her world, but will also be of special relevance for the huntress’s adventure. Therefore, these zones will allow expand and improve our equipment, as well as helping to make new objects and weapons with which to earn bonuses.

“If you choose the right outfit to enhance the corresponding abilities, your strength will have no limits. To make matters worse, you will be able to change weapons and outfits in no time. you will go from one tactic to another when you want“Sogn explains. After all, Aloy’s new enemies will require a quick analysis of the situation and a forceful response that will force vary the strategy of any player.

Therefore, Horizon: Forbidden West will introduce us to the February 18, 2022 a huge world full of activity and variety in your NPCs, which in pleasant consequence will infuse your pixels with vitality. With a few months to go, we can only test our patience and dream of Aloy’s great adventures, something to which new weapons and abilities are added to explore every corner of the Forbidden West. And it seems that the land area has outgrown Guerrilla, as Horizon: Forbidden West will also present a water world which took years to develop its technology.

More about: Horizon: Forbidden West and Guerrilla.