Horizon Forbidden West details its size on PS5: machines will take up massive space

Horizon Forbidden West promises to be one of the releases most powerful of 2022And that the year comes loaded with very important titles. With its launch in February, Guerrilla is already raising our expectations with a most spectacular trailer and some mechanical improvements. All this, of course, has a price beyond the economic: the space in the console. And it seems that this cost is going to be expensive.

Horizon Forbidden West will weigh over 96GB on PS5As pointed out by some users who have consulted the database of PS5, something that Gamerant has echoed, it seems that the download of Horizon Forbidden West on the next generation console will weigh more than 96 GB, not counting the first day patch. Therefore, it is confirmed that Aloy’s game will make its mark on all PS5s, especially due to the size of her adventure.

It should be noted that this information does not always correspond to reality, since the figures given by these databases may vary with a margin of 20 GB. What is clear is that the title will occupy more than 70 GB, which also makes it a massive delivery. If you are already turning pale from the download time this game will require, remember that the pre-download begins one week before launch, so you can win take advantage of those seven additional days.

As for their PS4 version, Guerrilla has shown that Horizon Forbidden West will not be limited on the previous PlayStation console, as its images take us directly to the Forbidden West. Also, there is a growing desire to explore this hostile territory, especially after having seen some of the new machines that will stand in the way.