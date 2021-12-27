Horizon Forbidden West does not want delays: the new PlayStation receives its age rating

The North American body has registered the sequel to the Guerrilla saga for PS4 and PS5.

2022 is approaching, and with it a Horizon Forbidden West that the users of the consoles PlayStation they are looking forward to it. Aloy’s new adventure has already left many details, such as the size it will occupy or several videos with gameplay, the most recent being her latest trailer focused on the different (and threatening) machines that we will find in this sequel.

Everything indicates that the Guerrilla production is on the right track, and that is why it is not surprising that it has already received its age rating. Specifically, the US agency ESRB has registered the title for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, which is usually indicative (except in exceptional cases at the last minute), that it does not plan to move the release date that it has set.

There will be blood, alcohol references and violent scenesForbidden West has been rated T, just like its previous installment, Zero Dawn. This implies that it is content suitable for over 13 years old, highlighting in this particular case that blood splatters can be shown when human enemies are hit, as well as spots in some environments, characters impaled by swords or spears and some dialogues that refer to alcohol. In addition, other more detailed aspects are mentioned that we do not collect because they can give some clues of what we see in the game in just over a couple of months.

As we say, the launch of Horizon Forbidden West is set for the day February 18, 2022, when it will come to PS4 and and PS5. The previous generation version we have also been able to see it, so get ready for its open world, because it promises to be one of the best Next year. At least we include it in the list, which has other great protagonists that are yet to come.

