Horizon Forbidden West doubles its digital sales compared to its previous game in the UK

The new adventure of Aloy from Guerrilla Games follows a trend that we have been observing in recent years.

Slight February month that we video game fans take, with Hidetaka Miyazaki’s adventure through the Middle Lands of the Elden Ring and a trip to the Forbidden West from the hand of Guerrilla Games that is already the second best PS5 launch in the British market, only surpassed by our favorite wall-crawler in Spider-Man Miles Morales.

One of the figures that managed to catch our attention with the first sales data for Horizon: Forbidden West in the United Kingdom, was the decline in physical copies sold regarding Horizon: Zero Dawn, from 2017, seeing reduced by 35%. It has been Gamesindustry who has provided us with the piece of the sales puzzle that we were missing, finding a remarkable increase in digital sales of the game.

we’re talking about that almost half sales of the new video game PS4 and PS5 were made through the PlayStation Network. East 49% of sales in digital format represents an increase of more than double what Horizon: Zero Dawn achieved, a figure that perfectly portrays the speed with which the consumer trend towards digital purchases in recent years.

Horizon Forbidden West has sold twice as many digital copies as Zero DawnAlthough this is data from the UK, we have also been able to see it reflected in the US market, accompanied by a decline in the sale of physical copies that we could also see at the launch of Horizon: Forbidden West in Japan. About sales on the different PlayStation platforms, 67% belong to the PS5 version on PSNa percentage very similar to what we saw in the sales of physical copies.

Horizon: Forbidden West has also been best selling digital game of GSD during the week of its launch, surpassing FIFA 22 and Total War: Warhammer 3 that also arrived on our PCs that same week to close the strategy trilogy of the Games Workshop universe.

Horizon: Forbidden West



FIFA 22



Total War: Warhammer 3



Grand Theft Auto 5



XCOM 2



NBA 2K22



Horizon: Zero Dawn



Riders Republic



Red Dead Redemption 2



Borderlands 3

