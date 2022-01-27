Horizon: Forbidden West drops hints about the time it takes to complete it 100%

In recent days, Aloy’s new abilities and more game mechanics have also been shown.

For many, February is the month of Horizon: Forbidden West. It is not a surprise that Guerrilla has decided to surprise the community with various strategies, which includes everything from classic gameplays where we see Aloy’s new skills and even the signing of Carrie-Anne Moss, known for her role in the franchise of Matrix. However, the study has also reserved a space to answer one of the most repeated doubts among users: the time needed to complete the game.

We will need several hundred hours to complete the gameIf you go for him 100% of the game, which means beating the main campaign and all the secondary missions that Guerrilla offers in its adventure, prepare to spend many hours. As Joe Miller advances on Twitter with information he has obtained from the director of the title Mathijs de Jonge, complete Horizon: Forbidden West will take “several hundred hours“.

No more information has been given in relation to this data, although we can already expect an adventure full of goals and missions to accomplish. That said, the director’s comment does not reflect the hours of gameplay required to beat the main line of the title, so we can expect a much lower figure if we just want to finish the adventure.

Of course, we are sure that these “several hundred hours” to achieve 100% is due, in part, to the characteristics of the Map. Because although it is not much larger than the one in Horizon: Zero Dawn, de Jonge has assured 3DJuegos that it will be denser and will contain many more opportunities. And if you’re interested in spending the time polishing your skills, you can always count on the Arena and its deadly challenges.

