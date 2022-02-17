Horizon: Forbidden West has a great solution for those who have trouble aiming on PlayStation

A video shows an accessibility option with the PS5 DualSense gyro sensor.

tomorrow it opens Horizon: Forbidden West on PlayStation consoles, one of the most anticipated games of 2022 that lands in this month of February full of great releases. The title of Guerrilla announced the different accessibility options that we can access from Friday, but these are even more surprising when we see them in motion.

In a video that we leave you below, the user hypedomi share 28 seconds of gameplay of Aloy wielding her bow and shooting at different targets. The curiosity is that he does it using the gyro sensor for easy aiming via PlayStation controllers. Specifically, it makes use of the PlayStation 5 DualSense.

In the footage you can see how by slightly moving the control we can direct the sight to our liking. He assures that it is a lot easier to aim that way than using the joystick, which will undoubtedly help those who have difficulty being precise when playing on console.

The game has multiple accessibility optionsLet us remember that other accessibility settings are also incorporated, such as the possibility of changing the intensity of the vibration of the DualSense or disable adaptive triggers if we don’t want to use them. We can also adapt the speed of the camera and activate or deactivate both assisted aiming and automatic sprinting and healing to our liking.

Aloy’s newest adventure is very close to launching worldwide, as the game hits PS4 and PS5 this Friday. 18th of February. Despite the controversy regarding its price, the new Guerrilla is a leap forward for the franchise, achieving a title that is a firm candidate for game of the year. If you want to know more about our experience, check out the review of Horizon: Forbidden West that we published a few days ago.

