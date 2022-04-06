Horizon Forbidden West has (quietly) added a characteristic to disable some animations

Now the gamers you’ll in an instant select up assets in Horizon: Forbidden Westvia permitting pickup animations to be disabled by the use of the settings menu.

As reported via Eurogamer, the characteristic seems to have arrived in the most recent replace, however used to be no longer indexed within the patch notes supplied via building studio Guerrilla Video games. When activated, gamers shouldn’t have to watch for an animation to play each time they need to select up pieces from enemies and different helpful gadgets within the open global. This additionally applies when Aloy is on best of a mount.

The moment pickup will also be became off and on within the choices menu, and makes exploration within the Forbidden West smoother. Many gamers discovered having to watch for an animation every time an merchandise used to be picked up irritating, no longer least as a result of it’s possible you’ll in finding your self doing it a dozen occasions after a unmarried combat.

Guerrilla has launched a number of updates to the sport since its unencumber in February, maximum of that have incorporated trojan horse fixes and minor high quality of existence enhancements such because the auto-pickup choice.

We have additionally incorporated Horizon: Forbidden West amongst our easiest open global video games of all time, along titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Elden Ring.

