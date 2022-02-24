Horizon: Forbidden West has some visual issues and Guerrilla is already working to fix them

The PlayStation studio has shared a message in which they assure that they will announce an update soon.

Just a few days ago we had Horizon: Forbidden West, the latest great PlayStation exclusive and a sequel to a franchise of Guerrilla which has more and more followers. In just its first weekend, the title for PS4 and PS5 has become one of the best releases of the year but, as usual, it is no stranger to some problems that are usually discovered in these types of large open worlds.

In the case of Aloy’s new adventure, some users have reported visual errors and problems in certain specific cases. At a general level, the bugs are typical failures of the games of the genrebut others have been somewhat more surprising, with parts of the map disappearing or unexpected drops.

Despite being due to mainly visual errors except in very specific situations, Guerrilla is aware of the situation and has shared a post on Reddit in which it addresses users directly. In it, they claim that they are working on an update to resolve these visual issues as soon as possible, and encourage players to continue recording and sending them the ones they find in their games so that they can be better located.

We are working to solve the problemsGuerrilla Games“Thank you for sharing the various visual issues with us via our support form. The team is working to resolve these issues.” priority and aims to deliver an update as soon as possible,” they explain. “We understand the frustration and appreciate your patience. We’re doing everything we can so you can explore all the secrets of the Forbidden West.”

While waiting for a patch to correct these bugs, it is worth noting that the game director recently commented that they had avoided the crunch in Guerrilla, and could have set the release date in 2021, but delaying with that goal in mind. The end result is a game that can set new standards in open worlds as we know them, but if you want to know more, check out our review of Horizon: Forbidden West.

