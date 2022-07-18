Horizon Forbidden West has won an award for best game of the year with 2022 remaining

The European Develop: Star Awards have already awarded their prizes.

In the absence of finishing this 2022, Horizon Forbidden West has won the award for Best Game of the Year for the Develop: Stars Awards 2022 conference. It is an event designed and thought for developers that took place on july 13. Horizon Forbidden West competed against OlliOlli World, Sifu, Unpacking, and Forza Horizon 5 for this accolade.

On this occasion the fans couldn’t vote, but it was done by a few developers and experts from the video game industry. PlayStation, apart from Horizon, also came out the winner, because Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was given the award for Best technical innovation.

It should be noted that there are some 2021 titles because they chose games that were released in the last 12 months. This awards gala has been somewhat different because it has mixed games that have come out in two different years. Nevertheless other finery of awards such as The Game Awards, BAFTA or Golden Joystick Awards they act differently.

More about: Horizon Forbidden West and Guerrilla Games.