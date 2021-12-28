Horizon Forbidden West introduces its new machine: a mighty and gigantic robotic snake

The latest trailer of the Guerrilla title for PS4 and PS5 already showed this new enemy of Aloy.

Updated 28 December 2021

Among the list of games that we look forward to the most for 2022, the exclusives of PlayStation are gaining some prominence after 2021 in which owners of a Sony console have ended up missing them in recent months. One of the most prominent is, without a doubt, Horizon Forbidden West, which prepares its arrival at the beginning of the year with new details of its proposal.

The title of Guerrilla has been the protagonist of the last issue of Game Informer magazine and, thanks to the information from this medium, this week we have met a new enemy of Aloy. This is Slitherfang, a robotic snake which really has a very prominent size, as well as being a challenge for players who take control in just over a couple of months.

As detailed in the magazine, the creature can shoot acid jets generated by the tank that it has in its throat, which will be a primary objective if we want it not to be able to pose a threat at a great distance. But it has many more resources, such as Ray It shoots from its tail, producing a powerful electrical current.

We can use its own tail as a weaponBefore these types of attacks, the machine will warn us by waving its tail as if it were a rattlesnake. The most curious thing of all is that, if we manage to attack that part of its structure correctly, we can make the rattle detach and use it as a weapon against Slitherfang herself, though it may not be a definite turn of events as she takes a fair amount of damage.

With the neck area you can also throw different sonic pulses that deafen Aloy and slow down the protagonist’s movements, leaving her vulnerable to other physical attacks, such as bites. Similarly, Slitherfang can use the body to climb to higher areas, safer for her and with a better vision to carry out the attacks.

In the absence of facing the challenge on our own, we have to wait for a Horizon Forbidden West that has its launch date set for the day February 18, 2022, having already received their age rating. In addition, we have been able to learn extra information about the game, such as the storage space it will require or how it looks in a previous generation, with screenshots on PS4 of the title.

