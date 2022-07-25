Horizon: Forbidden West is the UK weekly top seller, and it has an explanation

96% of its sales are from the PS5 version, which shows greater availability of console packs with the game.

The rankings of physical market sales They are usually affected by promotions and offers, as happened last week as a result of Prime Day, but there is a reason why in the data corresponding to the last seven days the British top is led by Horizon: Forbidden West.

There is more stock of PS5 packs with the gameThe Guerrilla game for PlayStation tops this week’s rankings for best sellers in UK stores, and the reason behind this is none other than that there is greater availability of PS5 in the marketwhich translates into higher sales of the game because it is usually included in the packs of the Sony console.

Good proof of this is that only 4% of sales are on PlayStation 4, while 96% of purchases are from the PlayStation 5 version from Forbidden West. Otherwise, Nintendo Switch Sports remains strong in second place and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does not get off the podium, with Live A Live appearing in sixth position.

UK best sellers of the week

Horizon: Forbidden West

Nintendo Switch Sports

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

F1 22

Live a Live

Minecraft (Switch)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Grand Theft Auto V



