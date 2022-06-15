Horizon: Forbidden West looks better than ever with its new update, which fixes a “glare” effect

Patch 1.16 fixes some screen glare that was reported by a handful of players.

Although the game arrived on PS4 and PS5 last February, the Guerrilla team has been working hard to fix all the details from Horizon: Forbidden West. This has given way to several updates that are especially focused on fixing bugs around missions, weapons and animations. However, the game could not get rid of a annoying effect which was pointed out by a good handful of users. Until now.

Annoying glitters disappear with patch 1.16In performance mode, one of the graphics options in Horizon: Forbidden West, you could see a unexpected shine on a large number of objects. Guerrilla was aware of this bug and assured the community that he was working to resolve it, and this is shown by the patch 1.16. Because, as confirmed by Eurogamer, this update resolves this effect and allows us to enjoy Aloy’s adventure with excellent graphic quality.

Fuente: Eurogamer

This is in addition to various readjustments that slightly modify the tones or the camera angle in some cinematics, as you can see in the image above these lines. As an extra addition, Guerrilla has taken advantage of the release of this new patch to introduce fixes that fix some of the bugs found by the development team.

This makes it totally clear to us that, although it has been a few weeks since its launch, Guerrilla seeks to offer as polished an experience as possible. As for the sensations that the game transmits, we already told you in our analysis of Horizon: Forbidden West that this sequel manages to expand Aloy’s universe in very special waysalthough the authors are already looking to the future with a third installment that would continue the adventures of this heroine.

